World Cup: Warner, Marsh hit tons as Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

NewsDrum Desk
20 Oct 2023
Australia's Marcus Stoinis bowls during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Bengaluru: Openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh struck blazing centuries and forged a 259-run stand as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in a World Cup match here on Friday.

Thanks to Warner's 124-ball 163 and Marsh's 121 off 108, Australia scored an imposing scored 367 for 9 and then bundled out Pakistan for 305 in 45.3 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) gave their team a good start as the duo stitched together a 134-run partnership.

But after Marcus Stoinis (2/40) accounted for the duo, spinner Adam Zampa (4/53) ran through Pakistan's middle and lower-order to emerge the most successful Aussie bowler.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi halted Australia's charge towards a 400-plus total, grabbing five wickets as he accounted for Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Brief scores: Australia: 367 for 9 in 50 overs (David Warner 163, Mitchell Marsh 121, Marcus Stoinis 21; Shaheen Shah Afridi 5/54, Haris Rauf 3/83).

Pakistan: 305 in 45.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 64, Imam-ul-Haq 70, Mohammad Rizwan 46, Saud Shakeel 30; Adam Zampa 4/53, Marcus Stoinis 2/40, Pat Cummins 2/62).

