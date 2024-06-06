Warner, Stoinis guide Australia to 39-run win against Oman in T20 World Cup

Bridgetown: Opener David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored half-centuries as 2021 champions Australia opened their account in the T20 World Cup with a 39-run win against Oman.

Oman bowlers, especially right-arm quick Mehran Khan (2/38) made things difficult for the batters though stalwart Warner (56 off 51 balls) and Stoinis (67 not out off 36 balls) gave Australia a respectable total of 164/5.

Stoinis (3/19, IPL star Mitchell Starc (2/20), Nathan Ellis (2/28) and spinner Adam Zampa (2/24) then struck with the ball to restrict Oman to 125 for 9.

Ayaan Khan was the highest run-getter for Oman scoring 36 off 30 balls, including two sixes.

This is Oman's second consecutive defeat after losing their opening World Cup game against Namibia in the Super Over at the same venue.

Brief scores: Australia 164 for 5 in 20 overs (David Warner 56, Mitchell Marsh 14, Marcus Stoinis 67 not out; Mehran Khan 2/38).

Oman: 125 for 9 in 20 overs (Aqib Ilyas 18, Ayaan Khan 36, Mehran Khan 27; Marcus Stoinis 3/19, Mitchell Starc 2/20, Adam Zampa 2/24).