Was confident about shooters' good performance in Paris: IOA chief Usha

Chateauroux (France), Aug 1 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Thursday said she was confident about the shooters' good performance in the Paris Games despite their forgettable outing in the last two editions in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Fielding a 21-member shooting contingent in Paris, the country has already won three bronze medals.

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian shooter to win two medals in a single Olympics when she clinched the bronze in 10m individual women's air pistol and in mixed team event partnering Sarabjot Singh.

Swapnil Kusale on Thursday added another bronze to India's tally in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

"In the last two Olympics shooting didn't win medals but Manu gave a good start but we were expecting good from Manu earlier also. We are frequently in contact with Manu's personal coach Jaspal Rana and he was very confident about Manu and knew that Manu is going to do well," Usha told PTI.

"We were expecting medals from shooters and now we have won three and expecting more from shooters. Great moment for me and overall all of us." The IOA chief expects to better the seven medals India won overall in the last edition in Tokyo.

"We have won seven medals in Tokyo but we should win more than seven here and hoping good results from other disciplines as well.

"Our focus is on the athletes, whatever the athletes want IOA has done everything for them." The former sprinter also expects reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to defend his crown here.

"Already Neeraj has shown his performance two times and I hope he will do good now also," Usha said. PTI BS SSC SSC AH AH