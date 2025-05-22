Was preparing for NC Classic, would have qualified for World C'ships there: Sachin Yadav

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Rising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav is a bit disappointed at the postponement of the inaugural NC Classic earlier scheduled for Friday as he was hoping to better his personal best by taking advantage of the tough competition with the best in the business.

Yadav was pencilled in as one of the five Indians for the inaugural event, including superstar and host Neeraj Chopra, before it was postponed due to the military confrontation between India and Pakistan. The new date of the event to be held in Bengaluru is yet to be announced.

The 25-year-old Yadav, who won gold in the Uttarakhand National Games and in the Federation Cup National Championships in Kochi, said he was looking to qualify for the World Championships later this year with a strong show at the NC Classic.

"I was preparing for the NC Classic. It is world-class field and you do better when you compete with the best in the world. I was hoping to breach the World Championships' automatic qualifying distance during the NC Classic, so I am a bit disappointed," Yadav said before leaving the country for the Asian Championships in South Korea.

The automatic qualifying distance for the World Championships to be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21 is 85.50m. Only double Olympic-medallist Chopra has qualified for the World Championships javelin event.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m) of Grenada, 2016 Olympics gold winner Thomas Rohler (PB: 93.90m) of Germany, 2015 world champion Julius Yego (92.72m) of Kenya, American Curtis Thompson (current season leader with 87.76m) and Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean (PB: 84.28m) of Japan are also taking part in the 12-man field NC Classic.

Hailing from a farmer's family at Khekra village near Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav will be competing in his first international competition in the Asian Championships. He is considered the next big thing in men's javelin after Chopra.

Yadav, who has a personal best of 84.39m, is one of the strong medal prospects for the country in the continental championships to be held in Gumi from May 27 to 31.

"Had I gone to South Korea after competing in the NC Classic, it would have been much easier. Now I have to qualify for the World Championships in South Korea. That is my target." Yadav was introduced to javelin by his neighbour Sandeep Yadav who later recommended him to train under noted javelin coach Naval Singh in New Delhi (at the NCoE at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium). He joined UP Police in 2023 under the sports quota. Sandeep is also in UP Police.

"The training under Naval Singh changed my life. I did not even imagine that I would reach this stage. But it happened due to Sandeep bhai and guruji (Naval Singh)." Track laying at JLN Stadium for World Para C'ships causing inconvenience ============================================= The laying of the new tracks inside the JLN Stadium -- as well as the warm-up area -- for the World Para Athletics Championships in September-October has caused some inconvenience to Yadav as he had to go to Faridabad for his throwing practices.

This also raises pertinent questions about Delhi having just a few top-class training facilities.

"I am going to Faridabad from the NCoE for throwing sessions thrice a week as new tracks are being laid inside the JLN Stadium as well as in the warm-up area.

"In the remaining days, I do routine things like weight training, running, etc at the NCoE at JLN itself." Asked why he had to go to Faridabad instead of other places in Delhi, he said, "In some facilities (in Delhi), we are not allowed to enter. Chhatrasal Stadium is also far, so I prefer going to Faridabad." A sports ministry source, however, said that the inconvenience faced by the athletes will not be for a long period and the situation will be normal soon.

"The country is hosting an event of such a big scale (World Para Athletics Championships) and we have to upgrade the tracks and the facilities. The discomfort to the athletes will be for a few days or months," the ministry source said.

"It will be back to normal and the athletes will be able to train at the JLN Stadium soon."