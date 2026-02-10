Waseem, Sharafu carry UAE to 173/6

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Skipper Muhammad Waseem and the promising Alishan Sharafu hit fifties to carry the United Arab Emirates to a competitive 173 for six against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup Group D match here on Tuesday.

After opting to bat, UAE lost opener Aryan Sharma early to pacer Jacob Duffy, but Waseem (66 no off 45 balls) and Shrafu (55, 47b) added 107 runs for the second wicket to give their side a solid base.

Mayank Kumar too made some strong hits down the order as UAE went past the 150-run mark.

For the Kiwis, pacer Matt Henry took two wickets while skipper Mitchell Santner and Duffy took a wicket each.

Brief scores: UAE: 173/6 in 20 overs (Alishan Sharafu 55, Muhammad Waseem not out 66; Matt Henry 2/37) vs New Zealand. PTI UNG KHS KHS