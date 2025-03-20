Wash Out: Shubhankar, Veer forced to wait in Singapore

Singapore, Mar 20 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat will have to wait for another full day to their first shot in, as persistent inclement weather forced the cancellation of play on the first day of the Porsche Singapore Classic.

Sharma was to tee off with Louise Albertse of South Africa and Shinichi Mizuno of Japan from the tenth in the afternoon, as was Veer, who was to play with Spaniard Ivan Cantero and German Marcel Schneider.

Play will now commence only on Friday with tee times remaining as originally published. Round two will take place on Saturday.