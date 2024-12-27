Washington shows conviction, promises to fight well

Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Most of their established batters back in the hut, India will require Washington Sundar to come good with his bat in the fourth Test against Australia and the Tamil Nadu all-rounder is determined to contribute to his team's cause at the MCG.

Washington understands well that Indian team management is expecting a good show from him while batting at number eight.

Rishabh Pant (6) and Ravindra Jadeja (4) will resume India's first innings from 164 for five with Washington slated to come next.

India ended second day at 164 for 5 after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli were out in quick succession following their 102-run partnership for the third wicket.

"Isn't it amazing that the team wants me to do really well in all three aspects of the game. That's a great opportunity for me," Washington said when asked how he trains his mind to adjust to a very different expectation from the team management.

"It will be very important to do whatever the team requires. No matter which situation of the game I get to be in, it's just about being out there, putting in the right energy and getting things done for the team." Washington accepted that they are not in great position but refused to believe that they are not even in fight.

"We were in a great position to get big runs but we will still come back and continue to fight tomorrow morning." With no senior player or coaching support staff coming to answer the hard questions, young Washington did admirable fire fighting.

"Definitely, the energy is very good in the dressing room, we are all positive. There is a long time in the game as well, so there is still three days, lot of overs to play, so it will just be about us trying to fight really hard and get things done for the team." The MCG strip was a bit on the softer side on the first day but it is increasingly becoming good for batting, said the lanky southpaw.

"It was a little soft yesterday, because obviously the sun didn't come out the whole day yesterday. The wicket also started to play a lot better (today) and we batted really well. I guess tomorrow and the day after as well, it will be a good surface to bat on. The wicket won't change much. So it will be exciting couple of days." PTI KHS AT AT