Washington Sundar ruled out of ODI series against NZ due to rib injury

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand after suffering a rib injury in the series opener in Vadodara.

The 26-year-old, who bowled five overs for 27 runs, walked off midway through the New Zealand innings and did not return to field on Sunday. Despite the discomfort, he later came out to bat at No. 8 as India picked a four-wicket win.

"Washington has been ruled out due to onset on discomfort in his left lower rib area," a BCCI official told PTI.

Washington is the third Indian player to pick up an injury, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ongoing series after suffering a side strain last week while Tilak Varma is unavailable for the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to a groin injury which required surgery.

India ODI captain Shubman Gill had given a an update on Washington following India's win on Sunday.

"Washington Sundar has a side strain and will go for a scan after the match," Gill said at the post-match presentation. PTI BS APA APA