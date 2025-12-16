Wasim Iqbal shines in India B’s win in Physical Disability T20 series opener

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Opening batter Wasim Iqbal slammed a 51-ball 66 to help India B defeat India A by a huge margin of 83 runs in the first game of their three-match Physical Disability T20 Series, here on Tuesday.

Iqbal put on 77 runs for the second wicket with Vikrant Keni as India A struggled for control with the ball. G Shiva scored 41 runs while Keni made 23. Jeetendra VN took 2/23 for the India A side.

India B put on a healthy 170 for nine batting first and in reply, India A were shot out for a mere 87 in 16.5 overs with Akash Patil being the top scorer with 30. For the winning side, Ganesh Pisal took four for 25.

The contest was played here at the Wankhede Stadium which will host the remaining couple of matches over the next two days.

Brief scores: India B 170/9 in 20 overs (Wasim Iqbal 66, GS Shiva 41, Vikrant Keni 23; Jeetendra VN 2-23) beat India A 87 in 16.5 overs (Akash Patil 30; Ganesh Pisal 4/25) by 83 runs. PTI DDV ATK