Wasim powers India Seniors to seven-wicket win over India A

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Wasim Iqbal cracked a 45-ball 85 to help India Seniors to a commanding seven-wicket victory over India A in the second match of the Physical Disability Series here on Wednesday. India A put on a modest 143 for six batting first with Jitendra VN scoring 35 and Akash Patil making 37 not out.

In response, India Seniors chased down the target with more than five overs to spare, making 144 for three in 14.5 overs here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Brief Scores: India A: 143/6 in 20 overs (Akash Patil 37 not out, Jitendra VN 35 not out.; Vipin 1/15, Vikrant Keni 1/10, Vikas Yadav 1/11, Jaswant Singh 1/20).

India Seniors: 144/3 in 14.5 overs (Wasim Iqbal 85 not out, Vrushant Gunjal 32; Santosh Choube 3/24).