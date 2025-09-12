Wasteful India need to utilise chances against Japan to seal final berth in Asia Cup women's hockey

Hangzhou (China), Sep 12 (PTI) A wasteful India will need to convert their chances when they take on Japan in a crucial Super 4 match of the women's Asia Cup here on Saturday.

The Indians had earlier drawn 2-2 against Japan in the pool stages but come Saturday, they just need a draw to progress for Sunday's final against world No.4 China, who have already sealed their spot after the win against India.

The Indians were unbeaten in the tournament before Thursday's Super 4 match against China, which they lost 1-4.

India were guilty of wasting a handful of chances, including three penalty corners, which cost them dearly.

The worrying factor for India's chief coach Harendra Singh is poor finishing and he would hope his strikers utilise the opportunities that comes their way.

The scoreline against China was not an indication of how India played on Thursday as they gave the rivals a tough fight and even dominated possession for most part of the match.

Mumtaz Khan has been in red-hot form for India upfront, scoring some beautiful field goals but she lacked support.

In fact, Mumtaz is the second-highest scorer in the tournament so far with six goals behind Meirong Zou of China, who has 10 strikes to her name.

But Mumtaz would looking for more support from the likes of Navneet Kaur, who is the fourth-highest scorer so far with five goals.

Besides, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal also needs to lift her game upfront and increase her goal tally, which is currently four.

Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila Devi and Beauty Dung Dung also need to lift their game after a promising start to the tournament.

Neha Goyal and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke are the fulcrum of India's midfeield and they need to raise their game a few notches to provide the supply to the forwardline.

Skipper Salima Tete also needs to lift her game and inspire the side, which is lacking till now.

India, currently ninth in the world, are the second-highest ranked team in the tournament after China, and the Asia Cup title here would secure their direct qualification to the World Cup to be hosted jointly by Belgium and Netherlands from August 15 to 30 next year.

In veteran Savita Punia's absence, who is out with an injury, the onus of guarding India's post lies on Bichu Devi Kharibam and Bansari Solanki and the duo needs to raise their game to make their presence felt.

Going by the rankings and stature, hosts China are overwhelming favourites to win the tournament but modern-day hockey is unpredictable as any team can upset the other on a given day.

The Indians will look for two perfect games -- first against Japan and the final provided they qualify -- to seal their direct qualification for the World Cup.

Teams: India: Suman Devi Thoudam, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Bansari Solanki (GK), Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Udita, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika Chaudhary, Beauty Dung Dung.

Japan: Niko Maruyama, Miyu Suzuki, Mai Toriyama, Miki Otsuka, Nanako Tateiwa, Hanami Saito, Chiko Fujibayashi, Nozomi Goshima, Emi Nishikori, Mayuri Horikawa, Saki Tanaka, Amiru Shimada (C), Akio Tanaka, Hiroka Murayama, Shiho Kobayakawa, Ikumi Matsu, Yu Kudo (GK), Miyu Hasegawa.

Match starts at 2:15 PM IST. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM