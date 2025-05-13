WCM Kirti Patel beats Dhairya Yadav in All India Chess Masters

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Kirti Patel gave a commanding performance to beat Dhairya Yadav in the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating tournament here on Tuesday.

In other matches, Chris Isaiah outplayed Janhavi Soneji in a well-contested tie, while Darsh Shetty and Yash Kapadi won convincingly against Parv Hakani and Dhruv Patel respectively.

Results: Dhruv Patel 0 lost to Yash Kapadi 1; Parv Hakani 0 lost to Darsh Shetty 1; Chris Isaiah 1 beat Janhavi Soneji 0; Vageesh Swaminathan 0.5 drew with Shraddha Padvekar 0.5; Deepak Soni 1 beat Punit Dodiya 0; Tvesha Ashish 0 lost to Shreyas Kaushik 1; Ravi Vihaan 0.5 drew with Goyal Hridaya 0.5; Dhairya Yadav 0 lost to Kriti Patel 1; Shravana Agraval 1 beat Atharva Kadam 1; Om Gada 0.5 drew with Gangwal Ambar 0.5.