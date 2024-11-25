We are a really tight unit: Cummins scotches speculation on dressing room divide

Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) Australia captain Pat Cummins on Monday defended his struggling batting unit after former players including Adam Gilchrist raised the question of a potential batters and bowlers divide in the dressing room.

Following one of their heaviest defeats at home, Cummins was asked if there were any divisions in the team with batters letting the team down in Perth.

The chatter around possible tensions in the unit started when Josh Hazlwood was asked about Australia's approach going into day four, having been reduced to 12 for three on day three chasing an improbable 534. Australia were bundled out for 104 in their second innings after India put up 150 on day one.

“You probably have to ask one of the batters that question. I’m sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of physio and a bit of treatment, and I’m probably looking mostly towards the next Test and what plans we can do against these batters," Hazlwood said on Sunday.

A day later, Cummins cleared the air.

"I don't know what Joshy (Hazlewood) said, but no, not at all (division). There's plenty of times where the batters have dragged us bowlers out of tight situations, and we've done the same. So it's a really tight unit. It's probably one of the tightest teams I've ever played with," Cummins was quick to scotch the speculations following the loss.

"We really enjoy playing cricket together. We've been through a lot over the last few years, the core group. So no problems there. Everyone gets along really well. So all good." On Fox Cricket, Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan were the experts who sensed a possible divide between batters and bowlers.

“That to me tells me there is potentially a divided change room. I don’t know if there is. I might be reading too much into that,” Gilchrist said referring to Hazlewood's comments.

Vaughan added: “I must admit, I’m staggered by that. Josh Hazlewood is a great bowler, terrific team member. Publicly, I’ve never heard an Australian come out and kind of divide the camp into batters and bowlers." On the same Fox Cricket panel was Hazlewood's longtime teammate David Warner who came to the fast bowler's defence.

"Those comments (from Hazlewood) probably weren’t warranted, [but] I don’t think there is a divide.

"In the England team, Broady [Stuart Broad] or Jimmy [Anderson] might have come off after a long day and you can start pointing fingers, but I don’t think there is a divide,” said Warner.

Marnus has got a very good pink ball record =================================================== Cummins was asked about the lean run of Marnus Labuschagne in the post match media interaction. The batters in general have been under the scanner for a while now and that includes the great Steve Smith.

"Marnus, along with quite a few guys in the team didn't have the week that we would have wanted. It's no secret how hard the batters, particularly Marn, works in the nets, and he's always trying to find those small marginal gains.

"So, this week, there'll be a lot of conversation with the coaches around, you know, maybe his approach and what he could be doing differently. we know he's a class player.

"So, yeah, this week will be about those conversations. As I say, get to Adelaide a little bit earlier, maybe do an extra day or two prep leading to that second Test. But he's done it before over here. He's got a very good pink ball record.

"So I always think it's, you know, looking back at past successes when you're at your best is always a pretty good way to get yourself back on track," said the skipper.

Cummins had no qualms in admitting that his team was thoroughly outplayed in the series opener but he promised to bounce back in Adelaide where India struggled on the previous tour with pink ball under lights.

"You kind of sit in the change room after a loss like that and it hurts. You know when a team declares on you, it's never an amazing feeling. So we've all been in these situations before. It's the nature of being professional sport.

"You're going to lose some games. The biggest challenge and the biggest, the most important thing is how do you bounce back? What's your next move? So that's what we've got to do this week," Cummins said.

He also added that there won't be too many changes to the playing eleven despite the unexpected outcome in Perth. PTI BS KHS