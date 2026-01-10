We came out with a positive mindset: Harmanpreet on win over DC

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Mumbai Indians bounced back from their opening match defeat with an easy win over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League here on Saturday and captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited the victory to "believing in yourself" and coming out to play with a positive mindset.

MI lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by three wickets on Friday but made amends with a clinical 50-run win over DC on Saturday.

"It was a great game for us. Very disappointed yesterday, today we came out with a harder mindset. I got a start yesterday. Today, I had to go with the same positive mindset though," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

"Last game, it was a matter of one good ball, we weren't able to unfortunately. It's about believing in yourself and doing it in the right time. Every wicket made me happy. Nothing better than that in T20s." On her batting form, Harmanpreet, who was also adjudged player of the match for her 42-ball 74 not out, said, "I'm enjoying my batting, got to give credit to the India team. We have a long line-up there and here too." DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues rued at the absence of partnerships during her side's run chase of 196.

"We were good with the ball, but batting we didn't get partnerships. We'll work on that. It's a different team, we can't be too harsh on us. I know we will bounce back.

"I did have fun captaining. To be here, in front of my parents and at home was great. Tough start. Low turnaround is a good thing as we won't dwell on it. A good team keeps such games aside. We hope to do that."