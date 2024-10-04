We can sense each other''s feelings just by our facial expressions: Shafali on Mandhana

Dubai, Oct 4 (PTI) Shafali Verma, the significant other of the blockbuster Indian opening pair, says her no-holds-barred approach goes well with Smriti Mandhana's elegance and both can "sense each others feelings just by our facial expressions" while batting.

One of the factors behind the Indian women's cricket team's dominance in recent times has been the success of its openers, and Shafali admits they know how "important" they are to the team's fortunes.

"I've been opening with Smriti for the past two-three years, and now we can sense each other's feelings just by our facial expressions while batting. We know each other's strengths and weaknesses, and we give each other positive vibes," Shafali told Star Sports when asked about her on-field relationship with Mandhana.

"We understand how important we both are to the team, especially during the powerplay, so we try to perform well for ourselves, our teammates, and the country." The younger partner added, "Smriti di is an exceptional timer of the ball, and she knows how to build an innings. These are the two things I admire most about her batting -- her timing and her ability to construct a big innings." India will begin their campaign in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup with a game against New Zealand on Friday, and Shafali said it has been a dream of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to win the tournament, in which they finished runners-up in the 2020 edition.

"Harmanpreet di is very passionate about the game. Winning the World Cup has always been a dream for her, and I hope we can make that dream come true. She's a great player, a great teammate, and a fantastic captain who inspires and motivates us all the time," Shafali said of the skipper.

Shafali made her World Cup debut as a 16-year-old and having missed the trophy by a whisker then, she is hoping to change that this time around.

"It was a big deal for me to debut at 16, and I loved being in Australia. It wasn't just the cricket; I also enjoyed exploring the country.

"The tournament was special, and I performed well for the team. Thinking back to that World Cup always brings a smile to my face. We were so close to winning, but hopefully, we can change that this time around." Playing the final against home team Australia, in front of a packed crowd at the iconic MCG, is an experience that has helped her in learning to handle pressure better.

"I couldn't hear anything because of the massive crowd. It was a completely new experience for me to play in front of such a big audience.

"I was lost in the atmosphere and the noise, but I've learned to focus more now. I wouldn't feel the same pressure if I were in that situation again."