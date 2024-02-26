We can't just keep talking to youngsters, need to give them environment to excel: Rohit

Ranchi: The "composed" set of newcomers in the Indian team don't need frequent advice, they need just a supportive environment to excel, said skipper Rohit Sharma after the young guns played a major part in the hosts' series-sealing win over England in the fourth Test here on Monday.

Playing his second Test, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel produced a player-of-the-match performance with the bat in both the innings.

His 90 in the first innings allowed India to get close to England's 353 while his 72-run stand with Shubman Gill in the second innings helped the hosts tide past tense moments in the run chase.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Akash Deep were also among the fresh blood who made an impact in the series.

"It's been a very hard-fought series, so to come on the right side of it feels very good. A lot of challenges thrown at us but we responded and were quite composed. These (youngsters) guys want to be here, growing up in the domestic circuit, local club-cricket, and coming here," said Rohit in the post match presentation.

"It's a big challenge, but the responses I get are encouraging. We have to give them the environment they want to be in, we can't just keep talking to them, they are very clear in what they want to do," he added.

The performances came in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and K L Rahul, pleasing Rohit even more.

"Jurel showed composure, calmness and shots all round the wicket. His first-innings 90 was crucial, and again in the second innings along with Gill.

"It's always not pleasing when you miss key players, but there's nothing we can do as a group. To fill their shoes was not easy, but they responded really well.

"When you make a mark like that, you hold yourself in a good position for a long career. This will motivate them," said the skipper.

England were handed their first series defeat in the 'Bazball' era but skipper Ben Stokes said he was proud of his team especially the inexperienced spinners including Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley.

"It was a great Test match, the scoreboard doesn't give enough credit to the game as a whole, the ebbs and flows. So much credit to our spinners, being exposed to a situation like that at the start of their careers. I couldn't be more proud," said Stokes.

The constant backing from Stokes allowed Hartley and Co. to flourish with the ball even though it wasn't enough against India's batting depth.

"That's the way I am as a person, allowing these guys to come into an intimidating situation and treat every ball as an occasion. It's brought out a lot of talent not just for us but for India." England had managed to take a first innings lead in the fourth Test but were all out for 145 in the second to squander the advantage.

Talking about the game, Stokes added: "I'm a massive Test cricket fan. We've been good in periods, yesterday with the bat was incredibly hard against (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Ravindra) Jadeja and Kuldeep (Yadav), close to impossible. We didn't think the pitch would get any better, and we've seen that today.

"Joe Root, incredible knock, the criticism wasn't very fair, class is permanent etc. And Bashir, what a journey, very proud of him. You come into series and you want to win, but my message has been consistent.

"It's about the input, we don't worry about output. Everyone gave their all," Stokes added in reference to Root's patient hundred in the first innings.