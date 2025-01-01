We could pass a law here that makes Bumrah bowl left-handed: Australian PM

Sydney, Jan 1 (PTI) Such has been the impact of Jasprit Bumrah in the Border-Gavaskar trophy that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jokingly suggested a law that forces India's pace spearhead to bowl "left-handed or off one step" against the home team.

The right-handed Bumrah, considered as the world's best fast bowler across formats, has caused plenty of trouble for the Australian batters and has taken 30 wickets in four Tests.

Albanese, who hosted the Indian and Australian players here on Wednesday ahead of the decisive fifth Test, spoke glowingly of Bumrah.

"We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step. Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting,” Albanese said in a lighter vein, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"The Australian and Indian teams have already given us an incredible summer of cricket," Albanese later wrote on social media.

"When the fifth test starts on Friday, the SCG will be a sea of pink in support of the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Go Australia!," he added.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke on behalf of the Indian team.

“Australia is a beautiful country to travel but a tough place to tour. Crowds have been absolutely amazing. We’ve got another Test match to go. Hopefully we can entertain the crowd,” he said.

Australian captain Pat Cummins played a big part in ensuring a 2-1 series lead for his team going into Sydney.

Reflecting on the last week, he said: “The last week in Melbourne is right up there is one of the best Test matches we’ve been involved with,” Cummins said. “Over the five days, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“Looking forward to this week. It’s a decider. It’s our chance to win the series. Can’t wait.” The outcome of the Sydney Test will determine if the hosts regain the trophy after more than a decade.

In Melbourne, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to 200 wickets, achieving the feat in his 44th game. PTI BS/AT APA APA