We didn't ask for rank turners so need to put in more effort to get bounce and turn: Jadeja

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The plan to have rank turners against New Zealand last year had boomeranged and cost India a place in World Test Championship final and no wonder the team management didn't ask for spin-friendly pitches against West Indies for the ongoing series.

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday said as the team had only asked for a slow turner, the track at Kotla demands more physical effort and use of shoulder to get purchase from the pitch.

Jadeja got three wickets on the second day but didn't seem too perturbed with the lack of help from the surface.

"No, I am not surprised because we have only asked for slow turners. We didn't ask for rank turners. This is what we had expected that once the game progresses, the pitch would start (offering) turn slowly," Jadeja said when asked whether he is as surprised as his West Indies counterpart Jomel Warrican, who had other ideas after watching highlights of the New Zealand series.

"We have to work hard, bowl well throughout the innings and then only we will be able to get them out. We will continue to do it and hopefully produce good results." Jadeja feels that batters are finding it easier to play on the back foot due to the slower nature of the pitch and deliveries losing pace off the surface.

"The bounce is on lower side and there isn't much turn on offer. You have to use your shoulders a lot since less pace on deliveries enables the batter to easily adjust to the length and they can go on the back foot and play. So you have be a bit quicker in the air at times.

"It is not easy and not every ball is turning, hence there is a bit of hard work on cards. If we break this current partnership, then it will be easier, because they don't bat deep. Like some other tracks, there is not enough fast turn off the surface," he explained.

He also clarified that there was not much to read into the heated argument between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill after the former was run-out due to a mix-up.

"That's misunderstanding which can happen. There is a case of yes no, yes no, the striker felt there was a run and non-striker thought otherwise. These things happen but good part was that we were in a good position at that time," he said.

Am surprised that there is no turn, says Warrican =============================== West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who took three of the five wickets in India's first innings, was surprised that his homework on nature of Indian tracks didn't quite turn out to be right.

"After watching the last couple of games between England and New Zealand, it was turning square from day one. That was my expectation, but clearly that's not the case.

"Day one and two seemed to be good for batting. It was a bit disappointing for me as a spinner, but it's a team sport, so hopefully, we can go there and bat well and get a decent total on the board."