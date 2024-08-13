'1.5 cr for what, from whom?': Ashwini Ponnappa refutes getting Olympic funding

New Delhi: Indian doubles badminton specialist Ashwini Ponnappa on Tuesday said she received little to no individual financial assistance from the sports ministry in the build up to Paris Olympics and even her request for a coach was turned down ahead of the just-concluded Games.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had come out with a document, detailing the financial support provided to the Paris-bound Indian athletes.

It mentions that Ashwini was provided Rs 4,50,000 under TOPS and Rs 1,48,04,080 under Annual calender for Training and Competition (ACTC), which included the procurement of Game Ready recovery equipment, international competitions and sparring partner in the Tokyo cycle.

"I'm absolutely shocked. I don't mind not getting money but telling the nation that I got money is ridiculous. I haven't received it. Like if you're talking about national camp, then that 1.5 Crore is spent on all the campers," Ashwini told PTI.

"I don't have a specific coach. As for my personalised trainer, I'm paying for him myself. I'm not taking money from anyone. I've played on my own until November (2023). I was included as part of TOPS only after we qualified..." Ashwini, 34, has been one of the top Indian doubles player, having won a gold, a silver and a bronze in the Commonwealth Games 2010, 2014 and 2018 respectively.

She has also competed in the London and Rio Olympics with Jwala Gutta.

Detailing the Rs 1.48 crore spending, a SAI source said: "The Rs 1.48 crore has been spent on her on travel, stay, food, competition fee, DA in all the competitions that she participated in as part of the Indian team in the Paris cycle.

"This money is given to BAI as part of ACTC." Ashwini, who had paired with N Sikki Reddy till August, 2022, joined hands with Tanisha Crasto in December that year and started playing in international tournaments from January 2023.

A series of good performances helped them seal their Paris berth, after which the duo were included in the TOPS scheme in May this year.

"The ministry has always supported me. I've been part of the team for years and I'm grateful for the support I've received," Ashwini said.

"The last year I haven't been supported and it's ok. But you can't say I've been given Rs 1.5 crore, if it's over four years, fair enough. As I was TOPS when I was partnering Sikki." Playing her third Olympics, Ashwini was left in tears after she and her partner Tanisha couldn't win a single match to make an unceremonious exit from the group stage.

"I haven't played well, irrespective of the coach not being there, I take responsibility for that. But you can't say I'm getting this amount when I haven't even got this amount," she said.