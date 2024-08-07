We even cut her hair, shortened her clothes: Dr Pardiwala on Vinesh's disqualification

Paris: India's Chief Medical Officer at the Paris Olympics, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, on Wednesday revealed that cutting off Vinesh Phogat's hair was among the "drastic measures" taken to help the wrestler stay within the prescribed weight limit for her gold medal bout in the 50kg category.

However, none of it was enough to prevent her disqualification as she was found 100gm overweight at the time of morning weigh-in. She was set to take on USA's Sarah Hildebrandt after three exhausting bouts on Tuesday.

"...small amounts of water had to be given to prevent dehydration. Her post participation weight was found to be increased. The coach initiated the normal process of weight cut that he has always employed with Vinesh and felt confident that it would be achieved," Paridiwala said in a statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“We cut her hair, shortened her clothes. Did everything possible.”



"However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over her 50kg weight category, and hence, she was disqualified. All possible drastic measures, including cutting off her hair, were used. However, she was not below her allowed weight of 50kg." Dr Pardiwala said there are several factors involved in losing weight before any competition and the process has its after-effects as well.

"Wrestlers usually participate in a weight category less than their natural weight. It gives them an advantage since they are fighting with less stronger opponents.

"The process of weight cut involves a calculated restriction of food and water along with sweating from exercises and sauna till the morning weigh-in," he explained.

"This weight cut causes weakness and energy depletion, which is counter-productive to participation, and hence, for energy restoration, limited water and high energy foods are given after weigh-in," he said.

Dr Pardiwala said that Vinesh's nutritionist had calculated this intake to add about 1.5kg.

"There sometimes is also a rebound weight gain following competition," he said.

Vinesh was taken to Games Village polyclinic due to dehydration after her disqualification and Dr Pardiwala said she is currently stable and parameters are normal.

"As a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered IV fluids following disqualification to prevent dehydration. We are also getting blood tests performed at the local hospital to ensure that all is well.

"All of Vinesh's parameters were normal throughout this process, and she feels perfectly well," he said.

"Vinesh just interacted with IOA President Dr PT Usha and mentioned that though she is physically and medically perfectly normal, she is disappointed with her disqualification."

IOA chief shocked at Vinesh's disqualification

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha said she was "shocked and disappointed" by Vinesh's disqualification and that the IOA was following the matter "in the strongest possible manner" after the national federation's appeal to the world body against the verdict.

"I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support.

"The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner." The IOA chief said despite concerted efforts from all, Vinesh could not meet the competition's weight requirements.

"I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, medical team, led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang through the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements," Usha said.

"The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent."

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. She was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.