We got to adapt to all conditions to be challenging in World Cup: Cummins

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) Beaten again, captain Pat Cummins feels Australia will need to adapt to the different Indian conditions quickly if they are to challenge their opponents in the ongoing World Cup.

Australia were humbled by hosts India by six wickets in Chennai before they slumped to their second defeat, a 134-run thrashing at the hands of South Africa here on Thursday.

"If we want to be challenging for this tournament you've got to adapt to all conditions. Not much needs to be said tonight, everyone's hurting. Got a few days until the next one here, so we'll try to make amends. A few things to tidy up," Cummins said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Asked to bat first, South Africa rode on a fine century by opener Quinton de Kock and a 44-ball 56 from Aiden Markram to post 311 for seven in the stipulated 50 overs.

De Kock, who had made an 84-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in New Delhi, smashed a 106-ball 109 at the Ekana Stadium here, a venue he considers his backyard, courtesy the left-hander's IPL stint with the Lucknow Supergiants.

In reply, the Australians were bowled out for 177 in 40.5 overs with Kagiso Rabada picking three wickets for 33 runs.

"Quinny (De Kock) batted really well, from where they were we were happy with 310, we felt it was chaseable. It looked like hard work out there at night, zipped around now, but we were well off the mark," Cummins felt.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said it was a near-perfect game for his side and he had no complaints.

"I'd be really greedy if I said there were areas to improve, a near-perfect game with the bat, and with the ball, looking at all the phases, the guys dominated and showed their skills. Got to acknowledge the batting effort, being over-par, and we were clinical with the new ball," Bavuma said.

Bavuma was full of praise for De Kock for his contribution with the bat in second consecutive match and also lauded the effort of the bowling unit.

"311 was a couple over par, 290-300 was par, glad to lose to the toss cos things worked out in our favour. I was scratching around so Quinton (De Kock) needs to be credited a lot.

"Then KG (Kagiso Rabada) following up with intensity, then the spinners. Character is the biggest thing we talk about, and we showed it today. Let's enjoy the individual performances, then come back tomorrow and find ways to get better and better as a team," he said.

Player of the Match De Kock said they assessed the conditions perfectly and played to their strength to come out on top against Australia.

"A great win for the boys, assessed conditions well, played accordingly, stuck to our strengths and came out on top," he said.

"They were potent up front, so we assessed our scoring options. Definitely thought it was above-par, seen from the Lucknow team it gets harder at night and it did prove that.

The wicketkeeper-batter, however, warned his side against complacency after the bright start to the tournament.

"It was sweaty and humid, but the bowlers bowled with intensity, didn't give them (Australia) a sniff up front. We are pretty pleased with ourselves, but only two games in, anything can happen, and quickly, won't get too high, just take it game by game," De Kock said.

Australia will play Sri Lanka in Lucknow on October 16, while South Africa will be up against Netherlands in Dharamsala the next day. PTI SSC SSC AH AH