We got what we wanted out of it: Nayar, Morkel on match simulation

Perth, Nov 18 (PTI) The centre-wicket match simulation at WACA ground has served its purpose as the Indian team got what it wanted ahead of the opening Test against Australia, believed Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel, the two lieutenants of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The focus was on getting acclimatised to the conditions after the visitors had decided to scrap the intra-squad game with India 'A' team at the expense of match simulation.

"Just before we came to Australia, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir), Rohit (Sharma), we discussed what we wanted out of these three days, and the idea was to try and make sure that one, for the younger guys and also the experienced guys, to give them a lot of time in the centre to adapt, to understand conditions," Nayar said in a BCCI video.

"We are coming and playing Test cricket (here) after, you know, four years. So initially, we got the guys to come in and had it like a game where you got out, if you got out, you got out.

"But then, we tried to give them another chance, and we felt that second time around, the guys adapted better, they understood the conditions better, and were a lot more comfortable. We got what we wanted out of it.

The five-match series between the two heavyweights of world cricket begins at the Optus Stadium here from November 22.

Nayar added, "Day two was quite similar, where we then also were using the facilities outside, getting the nets in, the quantity and the quality down in the centre.

"Day two was about our bowlers coming in and bowling spells, getting up the workloads, bowling 15 overs each, you know, Bumrah's bowled 18, a couple of others bowled 18. So, it's just more about getting guys into the game sense." Analysing the bowlers' performance during training, India's bowling coach Morné Morkel expressed his satisfaction with them.

"Very happy with how the bowlers went. They summed up conditions very well. Yeah, I think we're on track for the 22nd. So, another three training sessions left," he stated.

"We'll sit down this afternoon or tomorrow and start planning, looking at game plans and how we're going to bring out the best and edge in everyone for game time on 22nd." 'Siraj's got a big heart, aggressive mindset' =========================== As Jasprit Bumrah takes on the dual role of spearheading the pace attack and leading the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma, his colleague Mohammed Siraj will be expected to provide him much-needed support when he operating with both new and old ball.

Siraj finished as the highest wicket-taker during the 2020-21 Test tour of Australia, bagging 13 wickets in three matches at an average of 29.53, including a five-for.

"This man (Siraj) is a legend. He's got a big heart, aggressive mindset, one of the leaders of the attack and I'm very excited to see how he goes on this tour," Morkel said.

"Last year, he was the go-to man in tough situations, and we're excited to see more of that senior role coming out on a very important tour," he signed off.