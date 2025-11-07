'We had to win women's World Cup for India more than ourselves': cricketer Goud at felicitation

Bhopal, Nov 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday honoured Kranti Goud, a member of India's World Cup-winning women's cricket team who hails from the central state, and hailed her achievements and hard working attitude.

Besides the 22-year-old medium fast bowler, who hails from Ghuwara town in MP's Chhatarpur district in the undeveloped Bundelkhand region, her parents and coach were also felicitated on the occasion.

The felicitation programme was held at the chief minister's official residence in Bhopal in the presence of a large number of sportspersons.

On the occasion, Goud interacted with the audience and recounted the moment when India won the women's World Cup after defeating South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on November 2, setting off wild celebrations all over the country by delirious fans.

"Winning the World Cup was a very proud moment for all of us and the entire country. We had to win for India more than ourselves," she said.

The cricketer spoke about her steely determination and resolve to turn dreams into reality.

"If you ever feel like giving up, think about your dreams. At times we only have one meal a day. Even then, I didn't give up," she said in reply to a question.

"Today, I have brought honour to my family and Bundelkhand. I am very happy," Goud said.

On a question on staying physically fit and following a strict regimen, the right-arm medium fast bowler replied, "We focus on what to eat and what not to eat. Self-control is most important." Asked about the World Cup-winning cricket team members meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, she said, "I felt very relaxed after meeting him. The PM told us 'we have to stay in the present'." "He said 'stay in the present. Elections are going on in Bihar, and that's happening in Bihar, but I'm talking to you'. This inspired me a lot," Goud maintained.

She expressed gratitude towards the Madhya Pradesh government for announcing a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for her.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yadav noted staying physically fit and practising Yoga regularly are import aspects of life, especially for sportspersons.

"Two things are important in life -- fitness and focus on yoga. Kranti has worked very hard and become a better player. She also practiced yoga. Yoga is important for concentration," he said.

Yadav congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga outside India in a big way after assuming office in 2014.

"We should take care of our fitness every day. All of you should practice yoga and stay healthy. The Prime Minister has spread yoga globally, and millions of people are focusing on their goals through yoga," the CM opined.

Yadav, a former wrestler, noted that whenever he is among athletes, it brings back old memories of his life.

"It is our good fortune that a daughter of the state has overcome many difficulties and reached the international level," he said, praising Goud.

At the programme, Yadav and Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang also honoured Goud's parents and coach.

Her coach Rajiv Birthare explained that they focused on Goud's fitness during training ahead of the World Cup.

"It required a lot of hard work. There were some setbacks, but Kranti overcame them with her dedication. Yoga not only keeps our body fit, but also keeps our mind calm and strong," the coach told the gathering.

At the event, Chief Minister Yadav announced that on the occasion of birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda (on November 15), a big event will be held in Jabalpur where Goud will be honoured again.

On her demand, the CM announced the construction of a cricket stadium in Chhatarpur.

Yadav also assured the cricketer's father that he would resolve issues related to his job in the police department and advised him to file an appeal in the matter.

Later talking to PTI Videos, Goud said, "It's a very proud moment for me because he (Chief Minister) is always busy and has many responsibilities, yet he took out time for me and my family and honoured us. I am also very thankful to him for giving me a cash reward of Rs 1 crore." After the programme in Bhopal, Goud left for her native place via Khajuraho in a chartered plane. The cricketer was accorded a hero's welcome on her arrival at the Khajuraho airport by a large number of students and local residents. PTI MAS RSY