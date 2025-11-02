We handed I-League 'trophy' to Inter Kashi as per CAS and Swiss Federal Tribunal decisions: AIFF

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday defended its handing over of the I-League 'trophy' to Inter Kashi, saying it did so after "due legal consultation" and as per the decisions given by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The AIFF on Saturday presented a replica of the I-League trophy to Inter Kashi at Bambolim, one of the venues for the ongoing Super Cup in Goa, six months after handing the silverware to Churchill Brothers, following a ruling by the CAS that declared the Varanasi-based debutant side as the rightful champions.

The national federation disputed Churchill Brothers' claim on Saturday that a final order on the I-League champions is yet to be given by the CAS and that the Goan club is waiting for it.

"All India Football Federation wishes to clarify that all decisions taken by the Federation have been in accordance with the operative directions in force and after due legal consultation," the AIFF said in a statement on Sunday.

With regard to the issues raised by Churchill Brothers, the AIFF said, "As per the operative decision given by the CAS as on June 17 and June 18, 2025, Inter Kashi were adjudged as the winners of I-League 2024-25.

"Furthermore, in the order given by the Swiss Federal Tribunal on July 29, 2025, the tribunal adjudged that the court cannot go beyond its powers and annul the judgment given by CAS.

"As of date, the decision by CAS stands, and the Swiss Federal Tribunal has dismissed Churchill Brothers' request for the suspensive effect of CAS' decision." CAS had in July overturned the AIFF Appeals Committee's decision to award the title to Churchill Brothers, directing the national federation to "forthwith declare Inter Kashi FC as winner of the I-League 2024-25 season." Churchill Brothers on Saturday hit out at the AIFF for handing over the I-League trophy to Inter Kashi, calling the move "disrespectful" to the Goan club and its supporters.

"This is an insult to our fans and supporters who have stood by Churchill Brothers through the years," the club said.

Churchill Brothers have refused to return the I-League trophy handed to them in July, forcing the AIFF to hand over a replica to Inter Kashi.

"CAS has never asked us to return the trophy till date. The final order is yet to be given and we will challenge it in the Swiss Federal Tribunal," Churchill Brothers said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are extremely shocked by the manner in which the AIFF is dealing with the matter." The Goan club has also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking Inter Kashi's disqualification for alleged rule violations during the season.

The AIFF made the trophy presentation on Saturday after Inter Kashi’s final group league match of the Super Cup against Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium at Bambolim.

The AIFF said the silverware handed to Inter Kashi on Saturday was only a replica, as the original trophy remains with Churchill Brothers, who have refused to return it.

"Despite letters to return the trophy, Churchill Brothers did not do so. We will pursue the matter. But since the whole team was here for the Super Cup, we have presented a replica of the trophy as per the CAS order," a top AIFF official had said on Saturday.