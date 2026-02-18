We have had luxury of assessing conditions in Ahmedabad ahead of India game: Corbin Bosch

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Having had the luxury of playing three group league games in Ahmedabad, South Africa pacer Corbin Bosch is confident that the team think-tank will have more clarity in firming up the game-plan ahead of their Super Eights fixture against India in the T20 World Cup.

India and South Africa will face off in their Super Eights clash on February 22.

Asked about the advantage of playing at Motera, Bosch said, "We are fortunate enough to have played a few games in Ahmedabad which has been really nice as now we have two more coming up.

"We've had the luxury of assessing the conditions and set game plans moving forward. The planning will now go towards individuals rather than a team perspective and as a team (that is) how we want to operate," the son of former Proteas pacer late Tertius Bosch, said.

Asked if there will be plans for any particular Indian player, he kept cards close to his chest.

"I think their whole batting line-up is quite destructive. So it will be (for) all of them. All of their batters. I'm not going to single out anyone." Bosch, the 'fourth wheel' to the regular pace troika of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, did his cause no harm with mean figures of 3/12 against the UAE in pacer-friendly conditions at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old did admit that he can at times operate with a free mind when Rabada, Jansen and Ngidi are around.

"It's a privilege to be with a team with such incredible fast bowlers. There's still Anrich (Nortje) in the side. It's a luxury, but it comes with it's responsibilities. The standards between the entire bowling line-up is really, really high." Bosch said that the team feeds off each other's success.

"It's something we feed well off each other. I think this is the first time we've all played as a collective, so it's still getting to know how we operate as a unit. But we've done fantastically so far, and there's no extra pressure. It's exciting because, as I said, you have the luxury to watch some of the best fast bowlers in the world." Bosch is also a practitioner of a difficult art of bowling the death overs between 17th to 20th and he terms it as a privilege being the chosen one in pressure situation.

"It's definitely not fun. But I think it is a privilege. Pressure is a privilege. It's one of the skill sets that if you can master it, it goes a really, really long way. I'm just privileged to be a part of this set-up and anything I can possibly do for the team, I'll gladly put my hand up and do. It's (also) something that I've done for a long time," he concluded. PTI KHS KHS DDV