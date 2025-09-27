We have healthy mix of youth and experience in our World Cup squad: Harmanpreet

Dubai, Sep 27 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is confident that a mix of youth and experience across the departments will help them in their bid to win their maiden Women's World Cup beginning on Tuesday.

India is hosting the ICC showpiece event for the fourth time with the team having come close to lifting the trophy on two previous occasions, the latest being in 2017 when the team, led by Mithali Raj, lost a thrilling final to England at Lord's.

The Indian has shaped up nicely for the event with maiden T20I and ODI away wins against England and a keenly-contested ODI series against defending champions Australia at home, which they lost 1-2.

"There is a healthy mix of youth and experience in our World Cup squad across all the departments. There is plenty of batting talent around the group with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry in the mix," said Harmanpreet in her column for ICC.

Mandhana was the standout batter for the hosts against Australia striking back-to-back centuries, while her opening partner Pratika Rawal too shone with bat.

The bowling department, especially spin, too has performed commendably, though, against Australia, it conceded far too many runs in the deciding third ODI in Delhi recently.

"The bowling unit is equally impressive, with Renuka Thakur and Arundhati Reddy accompanying the young and promising Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani and Radha Yadav. Add to this, the three all-rounders in the form of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur who can turn the tide of the game in India's favour," said Harmanpreet.

"With a well-balanced squad, a dedicated and focused preparation leading into the tournament and a team which is hungry and determined to succeed, we are entering the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with positivity and belief," added the captain, who had played a key role in guiding Indian to the final in 2017 following her unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semifinal.

Harmanpreet said that though the competition would be tough, especially against seven-time champions Australia, England and New Zealand, the team had a lot of self belief.

"The competition like it always has been, is stiff, but the team has complete belief in its skills, preparations and tenacity to overcome any challenge that comes its way." "The recent results, playing at home and away, have been encouraging for the team as well and we are keen to build onto that momentum come the World Cup," she said. PTI AM AM UNG