We have taken steps to provide best sporting facilities in the country: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 16 (PTI) Former Union Sports Minister and Hamirpur Member of Parliament Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday said that the BJP-led central government has taken steps to provide the best sporting facilities in the country.

Thakur said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been promoting the sports sector over the past 11 years.

"Players play for the country, and therefore, it is our duty to ensure that they get best training and all their requirements are fulfilled. We have taken steps to become one of the top five in the field of sports, and by 2030, India's sports industry will be worth $120 billion," he said.

Thakur said that there was a time when the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports was granted a budget of around Rs 800 crore.

"Today, the total budget of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is Rs 3,794.30 crore. To promote women's sports across the country, 20 sports events were organized under ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestones by Inspiring Women Through Action). A total of 766 competitions saw the participation of 83,763 female athletes.

"Similarly, under the KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification) programme, assessments were initiated across India to identify sporting talent among children aged 9 to 18 years. So far, the sporting talent of more than 1.8 lakh children has been assessed," said Thakur.

He said PM Modi launched the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) immediately after coming to power in 2014, and approximately 1050 athletes from across the country are receiving training under this scheme currently. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS