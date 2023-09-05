We haven't been at our best: Rohit

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Sep 4 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday admitted that his side has not played its best cricket in the Asia Cup so far and needs improvement in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

India's first game against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out and they beat minnows Nepal by 10 wickets on Monday under the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-interrupted match to make it to the Super 4.

"We haven't been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below-par." Rohit and Shubman Gill remained not out on 74 and 67 respectively while chasing a revised target of 145 in 23 overs. "To start with, there were some nerves, but once I got my eye in, I wanted to cash in and get my team home." On the flick-sweep shot which got him a six, he said, "I just wanted to chip it over short fine leg, there was no intention to clear deep backward square leg, but bats these days are so good." Asked about the India World Cup team to be picked here on Tuesday, Rohit said, "When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what our (World Cup) 15 would look like, except maybe one or two spots.

"We can't really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one." Gill said he and Rohit complemented each other during their unbroken 147-run stand for the opening wicket.

"Quite disappointed with the way I got out day before yesterday. Important that I finished it off tonight with Rohit bhai, and we did it," he said.

"He (Rohit) likes to take the bowlers on aerial, and I like to hit more boundaries than sixes, so we complement each other." On Nepal's bowling, he said, "They bowled very well with the new ball, they challenged us. We knew once the ball gets wet, it'll get easier for the batsmen. That's what the talk was in the dressing room." Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said his side were 30-40 runs short with the bat.

"Our openers did a very good job for us. In the middle order we could have done better. We were maybe 30-40 short. If we had done better in that phase, we could have got 260-270," Paudel said.

"In the last 4-5 months our lower order has done a great job, we are very proud of them. I think in these conditions it was really hard because of the dew, but our bowlers did really well." PTI PDS PDS AH AH