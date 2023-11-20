We need to be smart while managing pacers' workload: Mhambrey on 7 Tests between December to March

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) The Indian pacers' workload will have to be carefully monitored during the upcoming World Test Championship series against South Africa and England comprising seven Tests, said bowling coach Paras Mhambrey India will play a two-Test series in the Rainbow Nation in December-January, followed by five games against England at home between January and March.

Advertisment

Shami (24 wickets in 7 games, 48.5 overs), Bumrah (20 wickets, 11 games, 91.5 overs) and Siraj (14 wickets, 82.3 overs, 11 games) did a lot of bowling in the World Cup. They have been on the road since Asia Cup in August-September.

"We will have to be very smart with the way we go forward in terms of managing the workload. These guys have played a lot of cricket, so we need to see how we want to go about it.

"We haven’t discussed it yet," Mhambrey, whose contract also ended with World Cup, said during an interaction with reporters in mixed zone on Sunday.

Advertisment

Mhambrey has had a quiet yet impactful back-room presence as he devised strategies with the pace unit for various oppositions.

It will be interesting to see what will be Bumrah's take on Test matches and whether his body will hold the rigours of the five-day game.

"We missed Bumrah for a major part, and you see the difference he brings when he is in the side. The way he has gone in this tournament especially, it's massive.

Advertisment

"It has been challenging, but looking at the other side of it, it has also been an opportunity for us to work on the bench-strength," the former Mumbai and India seamer said.

While the Indian team has a fantastic front-line of pacers, Mhambrey is also excited about the next crop. "There is Mukesh (Kumar), Prasidh (Krishna), Avesh (Khan) and Kuldeep (Sen). I would look at it that way," Mhambrey said.

The bowling coach termed Shami's wicket-taking spree as incredible despite not playing the first four games.

"He (Shami) was incredible. He obviously hadn’t played the initial games, but the way he came back and bowled throughout the tournament was incredible. "That’s not something we expected, but we always knew that he always has that positive impact on the game. He has been phenomenal," Mhambrey said. PTI KHS BS BS