We need to improve ourselves against Bangladesh in semifinal: Shafali Verma

Dambulla, Jul 25 (PTI) Their dominant run notwithstanding, opener Shafali Verma said India will need to improve in all areas of the game ahead of their women's Asia Cup semifinal against Bangladesh here on Friday.

Shafali is the second highest run-getter in the tournament with 158 runs, averaging over 52, from three matches.

India emerged winners by seven wickets against Pakistan, 78 runs against UAE and by an 82-run margin against Nepal in the group matches.

"It's a nice feeling the way we are winning the matches and gelling well as a team. But the semifinal is very important for us. We are practicing very hard, and hopefully we will execute (plans) tomorrow," said Shafali on the eve of the semifinal.

"As a batting unit, we are backing our strength. Bowlers are also doing well at nets. But we need to keep improving ourselves," she added.

Shafali said even the lower-order batters have also been working on their skills in the nets, particularly because they are yet to get a chance to bat in the Asia Cup.

"They haven't had much of a chance (to bat). But Deepti (Sharma), Pooja (Vastrakar) and all other lower batters are practicing well, and I am sure they are ready to hit a few sixes whenever their opportunity comes," she said.

The 20-year-old said the defending champions have placed a special emphasis on their fielding after a largely underwhelming effort thus far in the event.

"We are working hard on our fielding. Hopefully, we will be able to tick the boxes in all three departments – batting, bowling, fielding – tomorrow against Bangladesh," she said. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 AH AH