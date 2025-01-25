We never gave up, told each other 'let's try': Ravi Bishnoi after thrilling win

Chennai, Jan 25 (PTI) India's Ravi Bishnoi said he and Tilak Varma did not give up even when the odds were loaded heavily against them in the second T20I against England here on Saturday, telling each other that they would pull through.

India won a close match by two wickets, achieving the victory target of 166 with four ball remaining, with Tilak Varma smashing an unbeaten 55-ball 72 and Bishnoi giving him company.

Bishnoi, who struck two boundaries towards the fag end and made the chase easier, said he wanted to give as much strike to Varma as he was well set.

"(We told each other) let's try, we will get (achieve) it. He (Varma) was set and I did not want to play a rash shot because we had less wickets in hand," said Bishnoi at the post-match presentation.

Bishnoi added that he was bent upon making an impact in the match and show that even bowlers can chip in with the bat at crucial junctures.

"Today only I posted a reel on Instagram, saying why should batters have all the fun. When slip came in, I knew he (Liam Livingstone) would try and dismiss me with leg-spin. But I hit him with the spin for four," said Bishnoi, adding that this was one of Varma's "best T20 innings".

Player of the Match Varma said the batters had worked hard in the nets to prepare themselves for the challenges posed by the likes of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

"We were prepared. Archer and Wood are quick, our guys prepared well, we worked hard in the nets and we got the results," said Varma.

On his partnership with Bishnoi, Varma said, "I told him to hold his shape and hit the gap. He played a flick and hit a four off Livingstone, that made it a bit easier." "The wicket was slightly two-paced. I was talking with Gautam (Gambhir) sir yesterday, he said whatever happens, you should play according to the situation. If team needs 10 an over, you should take charge, if something else, you should stand till the end.

"Team discussed that left-right combination will be a good option, it will be difficult for opposition bowlers as well." Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was relieved at India achieving victory after being in serious trouble at one point.

"A little bit of relief. The way the game was going, we felt 160 was good, but the way they bowled, good that the game went down to the wire. We have been playing with an extra batter for the last few series.

"That batter gives us two-three overs. The chat was to play like the last game. Good to see we are playing aggressive brand of cricket, at the same time, guys put their hands up and stitched the small partnerships.

"Very happy with the way Tilak batted, something to learn for everyone. Good to see someone take responsibility. Ravi Bishnoi putting the hard work in the nets, he wants to contribute with the bat," added Surya.

England skipper Jos Buttler too gave credit to Varma for taking the game away from his side.' "Great game. Really exciting end, credit to Tilak for getting them over the line. We created a lot of chances, really pushed them close. Really pleased the way we went about with the bat.

"There was the aggression we asked for, nearly a defendable score. Jamie Smith on debut playing the way he did, Brydon Carse and the guys creating chances with the ball. We will improve on it all but happy with the style.

"They are going to play three spinners, so they are going to take wickets. If we take them for runs, I am happy."