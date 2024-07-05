We played too many dot balls, dropped too many chances: Harmanpreet Kaur

Chennai, Jul 5 (PTI) Dropped catches and batters' lack of intent in the middle overs cost India dear, remarked skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as South Africa secured their first win of the multi-format tour with a 12-run victory in the first women's T20I here on Friday.

Put in to bat, South Africa rode on Tazmin Brits' career-best 81 to post 189 for 4, their highest T20I total against India, who managed 177 for 4 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Kapp got a reprieve in the 10th over, while skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33) and Marizanne Kapp (57) also made full use of their dropped chances to lift their total.

"We didn't play good cricket overall and dropped too many chances which cost us 20 runs extras," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"While batting, we played too many dots in the middle overs. They bowled well, didn't give us easy." "The way we started, we thought we should keep going, but couldn't because of dot balls. While bowling, we need to be aware how the batters are batting and should set fields and bowl accordingly," she added.

South Africa had earlier suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series followed by a 10-wicket loss in the one-off Test in the tour spanning close to a month now.

"Much nicer standing here after a win. After a tough three weeks, feels good," skipper Wolvaardt said.

"Started the fight in the Test, this shows the hard work is paying off. Cricket is a funny game, really liked the intent we came with. Looked positive with the bat, had wickets in the shed," she said.

Trailing 0-1, India must win the second T20I on Sunday to keep themselves afloat in the three-match series. The final T20I is slated on Tuesday. PTI TAP ATK