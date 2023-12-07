We should have have varied pace more, fielded better: India Women team pacer Shreyanka Patil

Mumbai: Young fast bowler Shreyanka Patil feels India should have varied the pace more while bowling and also fielded better in their 36-run defeat against England in the opening Women's T20I here.

Renuka Singh Thakur (3/27) got two wickets in the first over, but India squandered the advantage to help England post a massive 197 for 6 on Wednesday. The home team batters then cut a sorry figure on a placid wicket to be restricted to 159 for 6 in the opening T20I of the three-match series.

"We could have varied the pace little more, the wicket was not that great for bowlers, it was completely in favour of the batters. I could have landed my yorkers better but bowling in the death overs is not at all easy," Patil (2/44) told reporters at the Wankhede Stadium.

Patil, who made her T20 debut on Wednesday, admitted that fielding was one area in which the Indian team needs immediate attention as it looks to bounce back in the second match to be played at the same venue on Saturday.

"The wicket was amazing to bat on, it was not easy (to bowl), but I think we did a pretty decent job. We will have a discussion as to what can be improved. Fielding could have been better, but we will bounce back stronger," she said.

The 21-year-old said it was difficult for her to get sleep after knowing that she would make her debut against England. "I was very happy that I got the cap. I was a bit excited as well as nervous, I did not get any sleep (the previous night) but after one or two balls I was fine. (It felt like) I belong here," she said.

Patil said the inaugural Women's Premier League has helped her learn the tricks of playing under lights with the white ball.

"It (WPL) did help me personally playing against Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah (Rodrigues)," she said.

"I think that was the start for me and to carry the momentum here was a good achievement. It did help me to adjust under lights, bowling under pressure… Now I feel like this is where I belong and I am enjoying it." Patil said she did scenario-based practice before the series in Bangaluru which proved beneficial for her. "Yes, I did a lot of scenario-based practice in Bangaluru with my coach (Arjun Dev) because once you start playing high-level cricket you need to be more accurate as to what should be doing so that performance comes out well.

"The execution part is still in the learning phase, but I would say planning is very important and execution will happen with experience," she said.

England batter Danni Wyatt scored a fluent 47-ball 75 with eight fours and two sixes to help the tourists post the total. Her 138-run third wicket stand with Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) is now England's highest partnership against India in T20Is.

"Nat is just so calm, we don't really talk much out there. We have played with each other a lot. I have batted a lot with Nat. She is a quality player, she scores runs for fun, especially out here in Mumbai and (is) familiar with the conditions," Wyatt said.

Not been selected in the WPL last year was disappointing for the right-handed batter but Wyatt said she would be looking forward to being a part of the upcoming edition of the league, the auction for which will be held on December 9.

"Not while I was batting, not when I was walking out to bat but it crossed my mind a few times, people spoke about it," Wyatt replied when asked if WPL auction was on her mind while batting.

"I was pretty disappointed last year but I have completely changed my mindset now. I've done hard work and I kind of had a good summer. I would love to be a part of the next WPL," she said.