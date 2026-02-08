We want to start well, and that's the focus: SA skipper Aiden Markram ahead of Canada match

Ahmedabad, Feb 8 (PTI) South Africa captain Aiden Markram is in no mood to take Canada lightly in their T20 World Cup opener on Monday, insisting that he's just looking for a positive start to their campaign here.

The two teams will face each other in their opening Group B match.

They may be considered one of the favourites, but Markram said the close matches in the last two days already indicated that no team can take any opposition lightly.

"You don't want to jinx anything. We've already seen some close games, and it doesn't look like there will be any straightforward or easy matches. But I have faith in our team. If we put together a really good game of cricket, we give ourselves a strong chance of a good result," Markram said at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

"That's something you want to do in a competition like this, you want to start well and carry that momentum forward. So that's where a lot of the focus has been for us as a group, and hopefully we can put together a really good performance." Markram said the gap in terms of performance in T20 format among top teams and associate nations has narrowed considerably, resulting in upsets and that's why there is no room for being complacent.

"If you look at the games that have already happened, and at previous World Cups, there have been upsets. The gap between Associate nations and the other countries has become much smaller.

"In this format, it just takes one or two players having a really good day for an upset to happen. The Associate teams have been playing really well. Even at the start of this World Cup, we've seen some close games that could have gone either way. I think that, on its own, is quite exciting to watch," he said.

The Protea skipper said though Canada is a relatively unknown entity for them, they have done their homework.

"I think it can actually feel a bit tougher. We haven't played them, I certainly haven't played them in my career. You're not 100% sure what to expect, and that creates a new challenge.

"When you play teams regularly, you have a good idea of their approach, their plans, the players, and their abilities. But we don't want to put too much emphasis on that. We'd rather focus on our own skills, our plans, and executing them well. If we do that, we give ourselves a good chance," Markram said.

"I did a bit of homework yesterday, so I've got a decent idea now. Obviously, coming into the World Cup, I didn't know too much. But it's important to do that homework and research on their players -- their strengths, weaknesses, and all those sorts of things. So I've definitely got a much better understanding now." Earlier considered as perennial chokers in ICC events, Markranm feels said the World Test Championship title has somewhat got the monkey of their back.

"...but it does feel that way -- the belief, the confidence, the monkey off the back-all those things play a role in the language and behaviour within the camp.

"It definitely helps. But having said that, you don't come here thinking it's suddenly going to be easy. We still have to be at our best. The WTC trophy definitely gave us belief and confidence within the group," he said.

Markram refused to divulge his playing eleven but said veteran David Miller looks in great touch.

"He (Miller) got through most of the SA20 and was in a really good space. Unfortunately, he picked up a small niggle, and that would frustrate anyone. But now he's in a good space. He's been training hard, doing a lot of work with the physios and trainers to make sure his body is right.

"It's looking really good, and the way he's hitting the ball, as you mentioned, is a big positive for us. So I'd say he’s in a good space now -- confident, excited -- and it's great to have David Miller in that kind of mindset." "We'll announce the team at the toss. You want to combine the things you're good at with the knowledge you have about the opposition. We have a fairly good idea of who the seamers will be, and hopefully they can start performing consistently." PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS