We were never really close friends: Neeraj Chopra on Arshad Nadeem

Doha: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday clarified that he and Arshad Nadeem were never really close friends and said things won't be the same between India and Pakistan after the recent conflict.

The decorated athlete and his family were bombarded with "abuse" on social media for inviting Pakistan's Nadeem to the now-postponed NC Classic in Bengaluru, in the aftermath of last month's Pahalgam terror attack.

On the eve of the Diamond League here, the two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion, sough to set the record straight when asked about his equation with Nadeem, who won the gold medal in the Paris Games last year after the Indian finished at the top of the podium in the Tokyo edition in 2021.

"First I would like to clarify that I don't have very strong relationship (with Nadeem), we were never really close friends or something. But, because of this (tensions on the Indo-Pak border), it will not be like before. But if someone talks to me respectfully I reciprocate the respect," Chopra told reporters during a press conference.

"Yes, as an athlete we have to talk, I have some good friends from the athlete community from all round the world, not only in javelin throw, but also other events. If somebody talks to me respectfully, I will also talk to him with full respect.

"Javelin is a very small community and everyone is competing for their country and everyone wants to give their best." The Paris Games silver-winning star from Haryana had earlier said he was deeply hurt to see his and his family's integrity being questioned in abusive social media posts after an invitation was extended to Nadeem to compete in the tournament held in his honour.

Chopra had then clarified that invites for NC Classic were sent out a day before the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists with links to Pakistan.