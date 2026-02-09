We were solid in all three departments: Markram

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (PTI) South Africa captain Aiden Markram said his side clicked in all three departments of the game in their comfortable 57-run win over Canada in their opening Group D match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Markram led from the front with a flamboyant half-century as South Africa registered a comprehensive win over Canada. Sent in to bat, Markram blasted 10 fours and a six on way to a 59 off 32 balls. Ryan Rickelton (33), Quinton de Kock (25), Tristan Stubbs (34) and David Miller (39) also made useful contributions as South Africa posted 213 for 4 after being asked to take first strike.

In reply, Canada could manage just 156 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with Navneet Dhaliwal (64) emerging as their top scorer.

"Important (to win), we've seen at the start, anyone can beat anyone. You don't take anyone lightly. All three areas we were solid tonight. (Selection) Always conditions based, but doesn't make it easier. Guys are pushing to be part of the XI, going to be a squad effort throughout this World Cup," Markram said.

He credited veteran David Miller and Tristan Stubbs for producing the finishing stuff.

"Big time, really important phase of the game. They had to do a bit of rebuilding before teeing off and they did that well.

"(Pace bowling) They bowled really well, there was a bit on offer and then the dew came in. Asked questions, tried to take wickets and got it right more often than not." South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was named Player of the Match for his 4 for 31, said he had to find a way and take risks to take wickets.

"Sometimes you go for boundaries but bowling risky balls sometimes end up in the wickets column," he said.

On playing unknown opponents, he said, "That's one of the things we struggled with, gameplans for guys you haven't seen much off.

"It was trial and error, we tried something and had a chat. Worked it out as we go. But pretty straightforward with the new ball.

With dew, he said the ball would slide on if bowled fuller.

"We knew our attack brings pace but for me variations catch people out. Try to do what I do best, change it up and keep guys guessing."