We weren't disciplined enough with the ball: Iyer

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that his bowlers lacked discipline and control during their six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, PBKS posted 206 for 8 with Iyer top-scoring with 53 off 34 balls while Marcus Stoinis played a magnificent cameo of 44 not out off just 16 balls, including three fours and four sixes.

DC, however, chased down the target of 207 with three balls to spare with Sameer Rizvi scoring 58 not out off 25 balls, studded with three fours and five sixes. Karun Nair and KL Rahul contributed 44 and 35 respectively as DC reached 208 for 4 in 19.3 overs.

"207 was a fantastic score on this wicket. There was some variable bounce and it wasn't coming on at the same pace," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

"We weren't disciplined enough with ball. We assessed the wicket and decided to bowl hard lengths at the stumps, but we went overboard with bouncers trying to take wickets." His team already in the play-offs, Iyer was not unduly worried with the loss on Saturday.

"Every team is equally poised in this tournament, you have to stay positive and calm. We'll come back with a strong set of plans." On the finger injury he sustained in PBKS' match against Rajasthan Royals on May 18, Iyer said, "No issues with the body, just the finger, should be fine for the next game." DC captain Faf du Plessis felt finishing on a high was important for his side though they failed to make it to the play-offs.

"Fifth (place) is a fair reflection of our season, need to be more consistent to be in the top-four," he said.

Asked how the play-offs spot slipped away after four wins on the trot at the start of the league, the South African said, "(It's) one of the great mysteries. Combination of confidence, lack of form and basics.

"When you're playing well, small margins go with you. Every single time, there were five-six over windows in both batting and bowling where we let it slip.

"Vippy (Vipraj Nigam) was amazing this season, he was a find for us with the ball, he was good with bat too making him a great asset. Two or three batters who are great as well." Player of the match Sameer Rizvi said he has been working hard for 2-3 months on his game.

"I didn't have confidence before that, but it has come after this innings. When I went in, we needed more than 120. I took 4-5 balls, knew that the wicket was good, and then played my shots." PTI PDS PDS AH AH