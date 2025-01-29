We will be ready: PCB on Pakistan's CT readiness amid rising concerns

Karachi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insists that the National Stadium here will be ready to host matches of the upcoming Champions Trophy despite mounting concerns around the venue's preparedness for the marquee event starting February 19.

Pakistan's respected leading english daily 'Dawn' on Wednesday carried a story which stated that "it seems absolutely impossible to contemplate the renovation work being completed within the deadline, but the personnel handed the responsibility are beaming with confidence." "The board would either be hero or zero for taking up such a mammoth task," the newspaper commented.

Although PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi inspected the Rawalpindi stadium on Tuesday and assured that the Champions Trophy would be held as planned, it seems unlikely that the Board would get control of the renovated venues in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi by the January 31 deadline.

The other upcoming major international matches at these venues include the four-match tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa from February 8 to 14 with the first two games in Lahore and then two matches, including the final, in Karachi.

"Look, the stadiums will be in a shape to host matches but the question is the PCB has promised everyone a world-class experience at these renovated venues for the Tri-series and Champions Trophy and whether they can deliver on that promise remains to be seen," a source, who is following the construction work, said.

Bilal Chohan, the man responsible for the renovation work, is reportedly complaining about not getting required equipment and clearances on time to complete the work in Karachi.

The panels to be installed on the new building were to be released from the Karachi Port only on Sunday night, with its installation scheduled for the next morning.

"These are the kind of things we are dealing with, but sometimes it's sad to see people bashing us," Chohan complained.

The PCB has spent around PKR 12 billion on renovation, constructions and installation of equipment at all three venues in Lahore and Karachi.

Tickets have already gone on sale but until the PCB announces they have possession of the new-look stadiums, concerns will remain.

On Tuesday, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice resigned with a board member of the world body indicating that his failure to give a clear picture of Pakistan's preparedness was among the reasons for his departure.