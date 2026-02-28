We will have to bat well, it's going to be a high-scoring game: Sourav

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday reckoned that the must-win Super Eights game against West Indies here will be a "high-scoring" affair and wants the home team batters to be at their best.

The winner of Sunday's match at Eden Gardens will qualify for the semifinals along with South Africa from Group 1.

The last time the tournament was played in India, West Indies knocked out the hosts in the semifinal en route to winning the title.

"What happened in the past doesn't matter. They won in 2016, 10 years ago. Both are good teams, everyone knows that it's a do or die match. Both teams can win," Ganguly, who is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), told reporters on the eve of the match.

The former BCCI president added, "They (West Indies) have some very good players. There is Romario Shephard, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer... there are a lot of power-hitters in the West Indies team.

"We will have to bat well, this is going to be a high-scoring game." The virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies will be played on the same pitch that witnessed the tournament's first 200-plus total, scored by Scotland.

While India will be playing their first match at Eden Gardens in this edition of the tournament, the West Indies enjoy a slight advantage in that respect, having already played two group league games at the venue and winning both (against Scotland and Italy).

This Super Eights fixture has effectively turned into a knockout contest after South Africa defeated the West Indies and India eliminated Zimbabwe on Thursday.