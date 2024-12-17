We would talk to CAC on why jumbo squads are travelling for tournaments: Rohan Jaitley

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Fresh off a big win in DDCA's presidential election, Rohan Jaitley has sought details from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on why jumbo Delhi squads are being sent for various BCCI age-group tourneys.

Advertisment

The 35-year-old Rohan, son of late politician Arun Jaitley, secured 1,577 votes compared to lone rival and former India player Kirti Azad, who fetched 777 votes. After officially taking charge, Rohan said that he has been intimated that squads as big as 25 to 30 had been sent for various age-group events. Cricket Advisory Committee comprises of former India players Gursharan Singh and Nikhil Chopra.

"I spoke to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) after I came to know about why so many players are travelling. I can assure you that the matter is being looked into," Rohan said during a media conference.

Jaitley promised a new High Performance Centre (HPC) where players will be selected from a robust talent scouting system.

Advertisment

"We are hoping to have a High-Performance Centre (HPC) where we will have talented players identified by our talent scouts and provided with state of the art training.

"We focus on boosting our infrastructure and focus on the grassroots level especially school-level cricket is one area we're looking to explore to make sure we do good for the city," Rohan said.

He did make an ambitious claim about setting up a new stadium in Delhi apart from the existing Feroz Shah Kotla but didn't specify which part of National Capital has so much of free land for a decent size stadium. "We are looking to complete the remaining upgrades of the existing stadium, we are also exploring avenues of setting up a new cricket stadium in the city." On Azad's consistent potshots during the pre-election campaign where he alleged financial irregularities, Rohan had a counter question.

Advertisment

"On the questions raised by him, if there was a problem or discrepancy then why weren't they raised in the last 3 years? It can't be done in a 30-day build-up to an election, you can't raise something that didn't exist." He said that he will always welcome Azad's suggestion if he is willing to help his dispensation.

"I am being clear right, that he (Kirti Azad) has been a former cricketer, he has done good for the state and the country. As an association, suggestions are always welcome on what should be done and how it should be done better with time. PTI SR/KHS KHS BS BS