Webster and Abbott: At ease with being the ‘Men in Waiting” of Australian cricket

Melbourne, Dec 23 (PTI) Sean Abbott and Beau Webster are linked by a common thread. They are just about there but not quite there when it comes to selection in Australia’s final Test eleven.

They get summoned for national duty, attend nets and then go back to domestic commitments, only to be called back again raising hope of wearing that elusive Baggy Green.

Abbott, 32, has played 56 International games since his white ball debut a decade ago, but is still waiting to wear the whites and hold a red Kookaburra.

Webster, 31, is a proper domestic doyen with 93 games under his belt in which he has made 5297 runs and grabbed 148 wickets.

Webster knows he is good but also knows that the team thinks Mitch Marsh may be slightly better although the former looked way more assured with the willow than ‘Bison’.

Similarly, Abbott accepts that he is not even the fourth but the fifth choice in pecking order of Australian pacers.

So, do you think you will get a game tomorrow? Webster was asked and he gave a cautious reply.

“We have got main training tomorrow. We will see how boys go. We have already got an all-rounder and he is still in that spot,” Webster said during his interaction at the MCG.

“He is a great player, a fantastic player, he has had some success across formats and I am just here to cover him if something goes wrong,” he seemed to know his position.

Abbott was slightly more humorous with his take but acknowledged that it was a privilege to be in the Australian dressing room along with the big boys.

“Obviously, I think if I'm not getting any games it's a good thing for the team because it means we're full strength. I think the guys are feeling quite good at the moment. I'm obviously here as cover for any of the bowlers,” his answer sounded quite similar to that of Webster’s.

“But I'm really enjoying it. I love being around this team as I have done with the Waffle set up for a number of years, but you know this is Boxing Day, being involved with the Australian Test side.” So, is it an acceptance that with Pat Cummins (the skipper), Mitchell Starc (the left-armer) and Josh Hazlewood (ruled out of series) being around, it became all the more difficult for him? Well, he finds solace in fellow pacer Scott Boland’s situation and what former quick James Pattinson used to go through.

“I'd probably throw Scotty (Boland) in there as well and make it four (pacers). Although he hasn't played a heap of cricket for Australia just yet, he's had three years of playing Test cricket every time he comes in and does well.

“I can tell you there were a lot of batters around the country heaving a sigh of relief when he came into the Test team and did what he did.

“I wouldn't say it's frustrating because they're great cricketers. Even when Jimmy Pattinson was the other guy that was involved before Scotty, these are all guys that are unbelievable at what they do.” He accepts that it is hectic but enjoyable at the same time.

“Team is just something else altogether. So, I'm just enjoying my time. You know, it's been a little bit hectic flying in and out and getting BBL games done, having the young one arrive and all that sort of stuff. So, it's been a great time.

“But the way the group is, it's just a great sort of environment to be around.” For Webster, he has supreme confidence in his batting which is more about counter-punching while bowling is about maintaining the channel around the off-stump.

“With the ball, I just aim at consistency. Trying to hit the top of off-stump and try to run the ball back into the right-handers. If there's a bit of swing on offer, I think I can take that as well...It's just those simple things done over and over again, I think, is my strength," the lanky all-rounder said.

“I think in the last 2 to 3 years, I have batted No. 6 for Tasmania in (Sheffield) Shield cricket and come in and do a counter-punching sort of role....to be able to counter-punch our way out of that (trouble) and get us to a total that our quicks can bowl at. I think it's definitely one of my strengths with the bat," said Webster.

They may still be on the periphery but that hope, minuscule it may be, of wearing the Baggy Green makes their wait worthwhile. PTI KHS UNG 7/21/2024