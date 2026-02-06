Weightlifting Nationals: Gyaneshwari wins 53kg gold, Koyel smashes 5 national records

Modinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the 53kg senior gold medal while Koyel Bor smashed five national records across the youth and junior sections at the National Weightlifting Championships here on Friday.

Representing All India Police, Gyaneshwari, a Commonwealth Championships gold medallist, lifted a total of 186kg (83 kg+103kg) to take home the senior gold.

West Bengal's Koyel was a kilogram behind Gayneshwari as she heaved a total of 185kg (83kg+102kg), smashing three new national records in Youth section. She surpassed the previous mark of 78 kg in snatch, 99 kg in clean and jerk and 175 kg in overall total.

She also registered two junior national records, surpassing 81 kg in snatch and 181 kg in overall total.

Veerjeet Kaur of Railways Sports Control Board rounded out the podium with a total of 182kg (81kg+101kg).