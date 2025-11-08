We'll one day say 'Richa - India captain': wishes Ganguly as Bengal celebrates its only Cup winner

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) It was an evening soaked with pride, nostalgia and emotion at Eden Gardens on Saturday as Bengal's first-ever World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh was felicitated in a grand ceremony that brought together Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on one stage.

The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Siliguri, who played a major role in India's women's World Cup triumph, was conferred the Banga Bhushan award, appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and presented a gold chain by the West Bengal government.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) rewarded her with Rs 34 lakh -- Rs 1 lakh for every run she scored in the final.

Former BCCI president and CAB chief Sourav Ganguly, who had once come heartbreakingly close to a World Cup win himself in 2003, summed up the emotion of the day.

"The World Cup triumph is a special, special win and only Richa can tell us what that feels like," Ganguly said, adding she has the talent to one day lead the country in women's cricket.

"Your career has just begun. Women's cricket will grow massively in the next four to six years, and there will be more opportunities. I hope you make the most of them and one day, like Jhulan, we’ll stand here and say: 'Richa -- India captain'.

"You're just 22... You’ve got time. All blessings and heartiest congratulations." Richa played a key role in India's title triumph. Batting at No. 7, she made a vital 34 off 24 balls with three fours and two sixes in the final against South Africa, helping India post a challenging 298 for 7. In reply, South Africa folded up for 246.

Hailing her ability to perform under pressure, Ganguly said: "The role she plays batting lower down the order is very difficult. You get fewer balls but you have to score the most runs.

"People may remember Jemimah’s 127 not out or Harmanpreet’s 89 in the semifinals, but Richa’s strike rate of 130-plus made the difference. What she’s done so simply is equal in value to Smriti or Harman.” For Jhulan, India's highest wicket-taker in ODIs, it was an emotional moment having herself missed the Cup after losing to England in 2017 final.

She recalled how a young Richa was discovered during Bengal's 2013 district trials in Siliguri, a programme she herself had initiated after India failed to make the Super Six that year.

"In 2013, we were struggling so I suggested for trials in districts. During the under-15 trials in Siliguri, I spotted Richa. I requested the officials to support her. She was so talented at that age, I’d never seen that before. I wanted her to be in the senior team, and the rest is history.

"Finally, tor haath diye amader World Cup ta aslo — onek onek dhonnobad.” (Finally, through your hands, our World Cup has come — thank you so much)." It feels like a dream: Richa ================= Nervous but beaming, Richa admitted she could hardly process what was happening.

"It feels like a dream -- the way I was received in Siliguri and now here. It’s like living a dream,” she said.

She spoke about her simple yet effective training method.

"When I bat at open nets, I set a target — how many runs I can score in a specific time. That helps me in big matches,” she said, laughing.

She added, “They always praise my sixes, so I try for more big hits. It’s about choosing the right ball.” On handling pressure, she said: "I like to take pressure, but I keep myself calm by watching movies and staying away from home.” Asked what will occupy the pride of place at home, she said softly in Bengali: “Barite sob theke samne thakbe (It will be right in front at home)." The Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards are the highest civilian honours instituted by the West Bengal government, conferred to distinguished individuals who have excelled in various fields of human endeavour, including art, culture, literature, public administration and public service.

The event was also attended by Bengal state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty, who also hails from North Bengal, and Richa’s parents -- Manabendra and Swapna Ghosh.

Ganguly also presented a replica of the ‘Freedom Trophy’ to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the opening Test of the India–South Africa series, beginning at Eden Gardens on November 14, and invited her to attend the match. PTI TAP AM TAP PDS PDS