We’ll play exciting brand of football that connect with supporters: JFC head coach Coyle

Jamshedpur, Jan 28 (PTI) As Jamshedpur FC began their Indian Super League (ISL) preparations, head coach Owen Coyle has outlined his vision of an attacking and entertaining style of football.
Coyle said the aim is to play a brand of football that connects with the supporters.
“We will be playing, obviously as we want to do, a fast, exciting brand of football. But one that’s very enjoyable, one that’s pleasing on the eye, and one that ultimately, one that’s exciting,” Coyle said.
The gaffer was full of praise for the current squad and made it clear that his aim is to go beyond results alone.
“We have young, exciting players, and players that get fans out of their seats. We want to win games, but we want the fans to enjoy when they’re watching and get excited,” Coyle added.
The truncated ISL 2025-26 is set to start on February 14.
On the expectations from the team, the former ISL Shield-winning coach acknowledged the buzz among the fans, while underlining that pressure was an inseparable part of football.
“Expectations always come in football. Nobody puts more pressure on themselves than me, because I want to give this city and this club a team they can be proud of.
"We’ve done it before, but we don’t want to rest on our laurels. We want to get back again and be competitive, fighting out for those trophies.” Coyle also stressed the importance of home support at the 'Furnace' (JRD Tata Stadium), a venue he knows well from both sides of the dugout.
“Every time I’ve come to Jamshedpur, even as an opposing coach, the atmosphere at the Furnace has been terrific,” he said.
“When the Furnace is at full atmosphere and full throttle, that certainly is worth that extra man.” Issuing a message to the supporters, he added, “Please come along, get behind your team. Even in difficult moments, that’s when the players need the fans. We’ll do everything to win football games for you.” Reflecting on Jamshedpur FC’s performance last season, Coyle credited the work done to steady the side after a difficult phase.
“To be fair, Khalid (Jamil) came in and did a very, very good job,” he said, referring to Jamil who later on became India head coach.
“He got the team together, got some good players in, and that always gives you a chance. Last year they were a very competitive team, a team that fought for every game.” On his return to the club where he lifted the ISL Shield in 2021–22 season, Coyle admitted the memories remain special, while insisting the focus must now be on the future.
“When you share really special times in football with people, those never leave you,” he said.
"When you share really special times in football with people, those never leave you," he said.

"But what we have to do moving forward is make new memories. The way we do that is by working hard, being competitive, and being an entertaining team that the fans want to watch," he added.