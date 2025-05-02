We're certainly not going to panic: CSK batting coach Hussey

Bengaluru, May 2 (PTI) Batting coach Mike Hussey on Friday asserted that Chennai Super Kings have not slipped into panic mode despite being ruled out of the IPL play-off race, and said performances by some young players in this season have offered a bright portend.

The five-time champions have so far managed just four points from 10 games to be placed at the last spot in the 10-team league.

"We're certainly not going to panic and throw everything out just because it hasn't gone well this year but we definitely need to tidy up on a few areas," said Hussey on the eve of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

Hussey said CSK still have the personnel to compete with any other team in the IPL, but rued the fact that his side could not come on top in some games of "fine margins." "I know we're sitting at the bottom of the table and we haven't won many games. But I actually don't think we're too far away. We have got some match-winning players in that line-up. We can definitely compete with any team in the competition.

"I can think off the top of my head probably three games that they would have won and they'd probably be sitting somewhere right up near the top four. I mean, there's fine margins in this competition," he added.

Hussey, however, found some positives in the general pall of gloom, such as the fine outings by young players like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis.

"It's great opportunity for some guys to get a chance to play in the IPL. Hopefully, they can grab their chances and shore up their spot in the squad for the next few years. "A few wins and a few players who have taken their opportunities, that would be fantastic by the end of the season," he said.