We''re missing our proven fast bowlers, but it''s an opportunity for others: Steve Smith

Lahore, Feb 21 (PTI) Australia’s stand-in captain, Steve Smith is not concerned over the absence of key players in the Champions Trophy and wants the younger players to perform under pressure in the global event.

The Aussies will start their campaign in the tournament with a match against old foes England on Saturday, but the 50-over world champions will not have premier pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in their ranks.

They will also miss the services of injured Mitchell Marsh and retired Marcus Stoinis.

“We haven’t done well in the Champions Trophy compared to other ICC events but I think the pressure of playing tournaments always brings out the best in us,” Smith said at a pre-match conference here on Friday.

Smith also made it clear that being the world title holders in one-day cricket is irrelevant as the Champions Trophy is a different tournament.

“I think in the Champions Trophy you have to be focussed from the start and in the last World Cup we were slow to get started and we were under the pump and then we brought our best at the backend of the tournament,” he said.

“In the Champions Trophy you can’t be slow and that is our message to our group of players. It is basically you are playing quarterfinals from the start so you just have to be switched on,” he added.

Smith said hopefully the Champions Trophy will bring out the best in his young players.

“There is always pressure in international tournaments and we are obviously missing our proven fast bowlers but we are not worried thinking about it as this also offers opportunities to those who are in the team now.” Smith said Australia have some quality players in their camp who have delivered under pressure and he was looking forward to testing them against quality oppositions.

“It is a great opportunity for the younger players to showcase their talent in a world event.” Smith said England have been a very good white ball team, and he was looking forward to starting against the former world champions. PTI Corr UNG