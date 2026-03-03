We're used to underdogs tag, in same boat as South Africa: Mitchell Santner

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has shrugged off the underdog tag, declaring both teams "in the same boat" as the Black Caps prepare to face undefeated South Africa for a spot in the T20 World Cup final.

South Africa have looked the most complete side in this edition of the tournament. After being stretched to two Super Overs by Afghanistan earlier in the competition, the Proteas have racked up seven wins on the trot, including a group-stage victory over New Zealand in Ahmedabad, to enter the last-four as the only unbeaten team.

New Zealand's journey has been turbulent as a washout against Pakistan in the Super Eights and a defeat to England left them with little margin for error, and their qualification eventually hinged on net run rate.

"South Africa look like a very good outfit, as they've shown and I guess they're in the same boat as us," Santner said on the eve of the semifinal at Eden Gardens.

"Now it's one game in here until the final you know, and it'll be the same for India and England (in the second semifinal at Wankhede on Thursday)." New Zealand's only ICC titles remain the World Test Championship crown and the 2000 Champions Trophy triumph, but their consistency at global events is noteworthy.

This is their fourth T20 World Cup semifinal appearance -- after 2007, 2016 and 2022 -- while they have twice finished runners-up in ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019).

Santner acknowledged that his team is familiar with being dubbed as underdogs.

"We are kind of used to the tag now. It's whether you want to call it the underdogs or not. I think for us, it's everyone's goal that throughout the tournament to get to the stage. We're here now, and we back ourselves to adapt as quick as we can to what's in front of us." "I think at this stage, it's just knockout game, and that's it at the end of the day, and whoever really turns up is going to get through," he added.

The left-arm spinner underlined that controlling South Africa's explosive batting would be central to their plans.

"There's no real hiding, or secrets about what South africa are going to bring and they probably know what we do as well. So again, it's all up to the surface and adapting as quick as we can.

"But you know it's not just the top order. But their middle order packs a lot of power as well.

"So, to restrict them to 180 would be a good score instead of 220, but I guess we'll wait and see. But, yeah they have all their bases covered. That's why they're undefeated in this tournament," he added.

South Africa also carry emotional baggage from past ICC events, including semifinal exits and a runners-up finish in the 2024 edition. Santner further said both teams understand what is at stake.

"It's the two teams that have been in and around them for a long time. I guess we know the heartbreak of South Africa two years ago.

"They're playing some very good cricket, as they've shown throughout this tournament -- the only unbeaten team. We've been playing some decent cricket as well.

"I guess it's whoever turns up on the day tomorrow, whoever, assists his conditions the best they can. We know South Africa are going to be a threat, as they've shown." "We're just going to go there and try, put some pressure on them at different stages of the game, and they're going to do the same for us." New Zealand's semifinal hopes were far from certain after their loss to England, with qualification dependent on the Sri Lanka-Pakistan result.

The Black Caps eventually made it to the semifinals as Sri Lanka won their last match and Pakistan were knocked out.

"The pool we played in, we're in Chennai and Ahmedabad, different grounds, different conditions then went to Colombo which was very different," Santner said, pointing out they had to adapt to different surfaces.

"It's a very fine margins at the end of the day separating a lot of teams, especially, as we've seen throughout the tournament, there's been potential upsets throughout the whole competition.

"You just want to get through the next stage, whether it's the first stage, obviously Super Eight, and now it's semifinals, It's one game, and you can potentially move on. We're here now, which is ideal. But again, we've got a challenge tomorrow -- a very good team." On the conditions in Kolkata, Santner expects a balanced surface but stressed the importance of execution.

"It's a pretty flat wicket. There's still a role to play for the spinners, also seamers and the ground dimension as well plays a massive part in these conditions. I think this time of the year, it's probably not as dewy.

"There was a little bit of dew in second innings. But I think it's whatever you do first, you do it well, and you put yourself in a pretty good position." The New Zealand captain also looked forward to the atmosphere.

"Obviously, the fans are one of the reasons why you play the game. And you know, they come out in truckloads to watch in India, and it'll be, you know, no doubt, tomorrow night.

"So yeah, boys are excited for that. You know, some guys first, World Cups, first semifinals, you know, in front of a lot of people. So it's exciting," he signed off. PTI TAP TAP AH AH