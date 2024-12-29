West Bengal beat Services 4-2, Kerala thrash Manipur 5-1 to set up final clash

Hyderabad: West Bengal will take on Kerala in the final of the 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy after registering wins over their respective rivals here on Sunday.

While West Bengal edged past defending champions Services 4-2 in the first semifinal, Kerala emerged 5-1 winners over Manipur in the second last-four match later in the day.

The final will take place on Tuesday.

The win marked West Bengal's 47th appearance in the tournament's final, which they have won a record 32 times.

The match saw West Bengal asserting their authority early on.

Manotos Maji and Naro Hari Shrestha each scored a goal, while Robi Hansda, the tournament's leading scorer with 11 goals, added a brace to his tally to bag the Player-of-the-Match award.

Services, on the back foot for much of the first half, managed to score through Bikash Thapa and an own goal by West Bengal, which added some suspense to the proceedings in the second half.

West Bengal unleashed well-coordinated attacks in the first half. Their organisation in defence also stood out, stifling the Services forwards from making any significant impact.

Services, with seven titles to their name, seemed to lack a coherent strategy.

They struggled to penetrate the Bengal defence and appeared disorganised at the back, unable to contain the relentless attack of their opponents in the first half.

The opening goal came in the 16th minute due to Services' inability to clear a deep long ball. Maji capitalised on the defensive lapse, controlling the ball at the edge of the box and firing home to give West Bengal the lead. This goal marked Maji's sixth of the tournament.

As the first half neared its conclusion, West Bengal intensified their assault. In injury time, Naro Hari Shrestha's exquisite chip found Hansda, who coolly rounded the Services goalkeeper Gagandeep Singh to notch up his 10th goal.

Moments later, Shrestha himself scored, converting a through ball from Maji, taking his tally to seven goals in the tournament and extending West Bengal's lead at half time.

The second half, however, painted a different picture.

Perhaps becoming a bit complacent, West Bengal's grip loosened, allowing Services to mount a comeback.

Services coach Priya Darshan's tactical adjustments also helped turn the tables. Services reduced the margin in the 53rd minute when substitute Bikash Thapa headed in Dilon Kharka Chettri's cross from the left.

The goal dramatically shifted the momentum in Services' favour and their resurgence was palpable as they pressed to score their second, which came in the 74th minute.

A teasing cross from the right was turned into his own net by West Bengal defender Juwel Ahmed Mazumder, setting the stage for a tense finale.

Despite the intense pressure from Services to find the equaliser, West Bengal managed to restore order and clinch another goal in the dying minutes of the match.

Israful Dewan's brilliant run culminated in an assist to Hansda, who completed his brace and sent widespread celebrations in the West Bengal dugout.