West Bengal CM announces Rs 50 lakh cash award for IWL-winning East Bengal team

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh to the East Bengal women's team for winning the top-tier Indian Women League (IWL) this season.

On the occasion of the launch of East Bengal club's centennial documentary, 'Shatobarsher East Bengal', Emami East Bengal FC's Indian Women's League-winning squad was felicitated by West Bengal's CM Banerjee at Rabindra Sadan this evening.

Lauding EEB Women for their victorious IWL campaign, the CM said, "The girls have achieved a tremendous feat. Winning the National League is an extraordinary achievement and credit must go to the squad and the head coach for dominating the league.

"I wish them all the best for next season's AFC Women's Champions League. I hope they will keep up with East Bengal's legacy of performing well in continental competitions." Besides felicitating EEB Women with a special trophy on behalf of the West Bengal government, Banerjee also announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the triumphant side, a press release from the club said.

"I take special interest in women's sports and it is a matter of great pride that the East Bengal women have brought national glory to our state," Banerjee added.

Directed by Goutam Ghose, 'Shatobarsher East Bengal' will be screened at Nandan-III here from April 28 onwards. PTI AH AH ATK