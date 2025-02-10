West Bengal, Maharashtra enter final of women's team TT event

Dehradun, Feb 10 (PTI) Heavyweights West Bengal and Maharashtra set up a bumper title clash in the women's table tennis team event at the 38th National Games after registering convincing wins in their respective semifinals here on Monday.

Maharasthra blanked Haryana 3-0 in the first semifinal and West Bengal crushed Delhi by a similar margin in their last four clash.

Diya Parag Chitale opened Maharashtra's account with a hard-fought 3-1 (11-3 12-14 1-8 12-10) win over Haryana's Sneha Bhowmick in the first singles match.

Swastika Ghosh notched a comfortable 3-0 (11-6 11-2 11-9) win over Prithoki Chakraborty to give Maharashtra a 2-0 lead in the contest.

Taneesha Sanjay Kotecha then sealed the first semifinal in her team's favour with a 3-1 (11-6 7-11 11-7 11-3) victory over Sreedatri Roy.

In the second semifinal, India player Ayhika Mukherjee began the proceedings on a positive note for Bengal, winning her match 3-1 (11-6 11-5 6-11 11-6) against Lakshita Narang.

Sutirtha Mukherjee, who is also an India player and won medals in international tournaments like Ayhika, extended Bengal's lead with a 3-0 (11-8 13-11 11-6) sweep of Vanshika Bhargava.

Poymantee Baisya completed the task for her side with a 3-0 (12-10 11-5 11-6) win over Vanshika Mudgal. PTI AH AH APA APA